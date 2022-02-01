Major fire broke out in Nizampet's multi-speciality Sri Sri Holistic Hospital on Monday night, triggering a panic and serious cause for concern. The police and fire department were alerted immediately about the blazing fire, post which they worked together to douse the fire and evacuate the patients in over a two-hour effort.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the cellar of the five-storey hospital of a suspected short circuit. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by 2:30 a.m. As soon as the fire broke out, efforts were made to rush the patients out of the hospital. More than 30 patients were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The timely action of the hospital staff, police and fire department ensured that there were no casualties. Serlingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi visited the hospital and spoke to the hospital staff and inquired about the relief measures.