A portion of the historic Highland Park hostel at north Kashmir's picturesque Gulmarg area was gutted in the overnight fire. With the timely intervention of fire tenders, the fire was extinguished before it engulf the adjoining buildings.

According to a local news agency, a hut was gutted at ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last night.

It was reported that the hut belonging to Hotel Highland Park was fully damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There was no loss of life are injury reported in the incident as the fire was brought under control amid snowfall.

Rishi Kapoor famous movie Bobby shot at the same hostel

One of the oldest and most beautiful places in the picturesque resort of Gulmarg, Highlands Park hotel got fame when Rishi Kapoor's famous movie Bobby was shot in the hostel.

The song "Hum Tum Ek Kamre Main Band Ho", was shot in the same hotel.

Other famous people who have made Highlands Park their home include Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan stayed at this hotel.

Ex-PM Indira Gandhi used to book entire hotel to relax

As per the official website of the hotel, former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi used to book the entire hotel so she could relax and meditate.

"Presidents, Prime Ministers, visiting Royalty and Bollywood stars have all enjoyed the warm hospitality and old-world charm of this grand hotel. Highlands Park is a heritage property spread over eight acres of exquisite gardens in a majestic position on a spur in the center of Gulmarg", the official website of the hotel informed, adding, "It is surrounded by the peaks of the Apharwat range and has sweeping views across the valley to the greater Himalayas"

The hotel consists of one central building and eight separate cottages that house the 35 character-filled rooms and suites. The grand central building which contains the reception, lounge, and restaurant has uninterrupted views of the Gulmarg Golf course on one side and of Mt Apharwat on the other.

The historic hotel was refurbished in 2013

It was established in the early 1960s by Major Benjie Nedou, who hailed from a long line of hoteliers. The Hotel remains a family-run concern and is managed by the Major's granddaughter and husband.

Very sad to learn of the devastating fire at @highlands_park Gulmarg last night.



So much history, such nostalgia and so many fond memories.



I hope its restoration and reconstruction is facilitated and that it’s restored to its pristine glory. #Gulmarg — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) January 23, 2022

Major Nedou's army influence can be seen in the décor of the hotel as well as the staff uniforms.

The hotel has a lot of artwork such as golfing paraphernalia, animal skins, and traditional Kashmiri wall hangings that take you back to the time when Gulmarg first became a thriving summer destination for the well-heeled.

The hotel was fully refurbished in 2013 and totally renovated without losing any of the character and old-world charm that Highlands Park is famous for.

The atmosphere is what really makes Highlands Park unique. The rooms are fantastic, the views awesome and the service exceptional.