A massive fire broke out at two chemical factories in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

A senior police official of the Maharashtra Police confirmed the incident, saying that the fire erupted at the UK Aromatic and Chemicals located on Navapur Road in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area of Palghar and quickly spread to the nearby Shree Chemicals.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were made by the firefighters to control the fire.

Several fire engines and water tankers brought the blaze under control after almost five hours.

A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately.

A fire-fighting operation is underway to put out the flames, officials said on Sunday night, adding that no report has been received about any injuries.

Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit.

The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 p.m., following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately, a Fire Brigade official said.

"The fire is under control. No injuries are reported," the official said around 11 p.m.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheab Patil said the fire broke out around 5:20 p.m., and spread due to strong winds, destroying a chemical and a textile unit.

A fire erupted on a hill slope in the Goregaon area of Mumbai shortly after midnight on Sunday, a fire official confirmed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The 'level-one' fire, which started at 12.14 a.m., was confined to dry leaves, shrubs, and trees over a 1.5-km stretch on the hill slope behind IT Park in Goregaon (East). Firefighting efforts successfully contained the blaze by 2.35 a.m. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.

A 'level-1' fire broke out on Sunday morning at the Heera Panna Shopping Centre located on Pandit Madanmohan Malavia Marg near Haji Ali, Mumbai. The fire, which was reported at 9:09 a.m., was confined to two closed shops on the ground floor of the commercial complex, according to a report by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Thick smoke filled the ground floor of the single-storey shopping centre, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Fire extinguishing efforts were initiated promptly using one small hose line and two high-pressure first aid lines connected to four motor pumps.

