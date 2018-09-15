A fire has broken out in Srinagar's Hotel Pamposh. Five fire tenders are present at the spot as firefighting operation is underway, ANI reported.

The fire erupted at the top floor of the eight-storied building of the hotel. The cause behind the fire is still unknown.

More details are awaited.

Latest visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: Fire fighting operations are underway at Srinagar's Hotel Pamposh. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Z0Mxpt7aXW — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

There are offices of several media houses in the hotel building. District Collector of Srinagar told media that 20 to 22 fire tenders, teams of fire and emergency services, disaster managment and SDRF are present at the fire site. No loss of life has been reported while people have also been evacuated. A member of fire services has been injured during the firefighting operation and he has been sent to hospital.