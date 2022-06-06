Tamil Nadu fire force personnel doused a fire that broke out at the Russian Cultural Centre, Chennai due to a short circuit. While it was a minor fire that broke out at the centre, the swift action of the firemen prevented any damage and casualties in the accident.

The fire was reported at 12.50 p.m. and two fire units from Teynampet and Mylapore were deployed to put out the fire.

Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) coordinated the operation and the fire team doused the fire within fifteen minutes of reaching the spot, sources in the department told IANS.

The fire force personnel evacuated all those who were present at the centre and then doused the fire, sources said.