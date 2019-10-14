A major fire broke out on the sixth floor of the 22-storey Peninsula Park building, opposite the Yash Raj Film's studio off the Veera Desai road in Mumbai's Andheri West on Monday, October 14.

"The fire has spread through the duct to the top floors. There is no space for the fire brigade officials to enter. The area is congested," Akhram Shaikh, a witness, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The fire was reported at around 12.50 pm and several people are feared trapped in the building.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)