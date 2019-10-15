A blaze engulfed a family of four while they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Sipri Bazaar area in Jhansi district on Tuesday.

The deceased included a man Jagdish, his wife Kumudbala, an elderly woman Rajni and a minor girl. The neighbours tried to rescue the family. One person has been seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. According to reports, the fire incident occurred at nearly 1.30 a.m. early Tuesday.

According to Subhash Singh Baghel, the fire officials were investigating the cause behind the fire accident as some of the neighbours have pointed towards a conspiracy.