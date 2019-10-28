In a horrific incident, three people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a grocery shop in Chhattisgarh during the late hours of Sunday, October 27.

The incident took place inside a man named Kashi Sen's shop in Makdi village at Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh. Sen ran a grocery shop at Bazaar Chowk in the village, where she used to sell firecrackers during festival season. The deceased has been identified as Kashi Sen, Balram Netam and Shivlal Shrimali.

Other incidents

In a similar incident, at least 15 people were killed and several were feared trapped under the debris due to a massive explosion in a firecracker making factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur. The incident happened at the firecracker factory located in a residential area in Gurdaspur's Batala, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said.

In another incident, a severe fire mishap in Odisha on Diwali night had gutted properties worth lakhs. A massive fire broke out at Golbazar vegetable market in Sambalpur district destroying nearly 80 shops in the area. It is alleged that the incident took place after the flame from earthen lamps (diya), lighted on the occasion of Diwali spread out causing the mishap.

According to the reports, most cases of fire-related incidents were from Delhi, where the control room of the fire department received 245 calls by Sunday midnight. "We received 245 fire-related calls till midnight on Diwali and most of the calls were related to blaze in open areas," said Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg, reports News18.

Many garbage dumps at some areas in the national capital also caught fire due to bursting of crackers.