A major fire broke out at the six-storeyed footwear godown near Kochi's Ernakulam South Railway Station on Wednesday (February 20). Fire and rescue teams have arrived at the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

Thick, black smoke engulfed the area leaving people panicked. Residents of the adjacent apartments have been told to evacuate immediately.

No casualties have been reported yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.