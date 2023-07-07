Fire broke out in Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday. No casualties were reported.

The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli after the loco pilot was alerted. All the passengers deboarded the train.

The fire which started from one of the coaches spread to three other coaches.

The railway staff delinked the affected coaches. As soon as the fire broke out, the Howrah-to-Secunderabad train was stopped near Bommaialli village.

The passengers had a narrow escape as they could jump out of the compartments before the flames spread. Soon thick black smoke engulfed the coaches S3, S4, and S5, sending villagers nearby to fear and shock, reported agencies.

(With inputs from IANS)