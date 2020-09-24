Fire was reported in a mall in Delhi's Karkardooma area on Thursday. The fire was quickly brought under control and no loss of life was reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Services department, the fire was reported in the Aditya Mall and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire brought under control, no casualty

"We received a call at 7.50 a.m. The fire was reported from an office situated on the second floor of Aditya mall. It was immediately brought under control. No casualty was reported," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

(To be updated)