A fire broke out on-board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while it was sailing off Karwar in Karnataka, officials said here on Wednesday.
The incident occurred during a planned sortie for conducting sea trials of the aircraft carrier.
Upon noticing the blaze, the ship crew immediately launched fire fighting operation using the ship's fire-fighting systems and the conflagration was brought under control.
No casualties were reported in the incident. The Indian Navy has set up a board of enquiry to probe the incident.
No details of the extent of the fire or damage it caused to the ship are known yet.
(With inputs from IANS)