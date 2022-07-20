Hospital Blaze: Death toll reaches 10 in Maharastra Bhai Dooj tragedy Close
Hospital Blaze: Death toll reaches 10 in Maharastra Bhai Dooj tragedy

A fire broke out on-board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while it was sailing off Karwar in Karnataka, officials said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during a planned sortie for conducting sea trials of the aircraft carrier.

Upon noticing the blaze, the ship crew immediately launched fire fighting operation using the ship's fire-fighting systems and the conflagration was brought under control.

INS Vikramaditya
IANS

No casualties were reported in the incident. The Indian Navy has set up a board of enquiry to probe the incident.

No details of the extent of the fire or damage it caused to the ship are known yet.

(With inputs from IANS)

