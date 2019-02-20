A row of huts caught fire at a slum in Bengaluru's Bellandur area due to a short circuit on Tuesday. The short circuit was caused by an electric wire passing through the area.

The fire spread out to the nearby huts surrounding the area at 9.30 am and nearly ten huts were damaged and most of them were burned to the ground destroying the denizen's valuables.

No casualties were reported but the locals claimed that the fire brigade came late to the site which further led to the spreading of fire.

Most of the inhabitants of the slum are daily wage labourers working at construction sites or as domestic help. All the residents were asked to evacuate the area due to the presence of the flammable things like gas cylinders.

The fire was brought under control by the fire personnel within an hour.

Sonali Singh, an activist from Mahadevapura, said: "The whole community came together to take care of the affected, and the local residents arranged lunch and dinner for the victims," reported Deccan Herald.

"Since the slum is gutted and most of the belongings are lost, we have arranged clothes, water, dry food provisions, utensils and other basic needs," she added.

Bellandur already has a history of major fires with its famous lake catching fire due to toxic wastes and harmful chemicals that are released by various factories and outlets.

Recently, the Bellandur lake had also witnessed frothing due to chemicals released endangering several species of fish and birds.

The residents have also complained about the stinking smell around the area. Spread over 35,000 acres, Bellandur is one of the most polluted lakes in Bengaluru.