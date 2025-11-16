FIR against lecturer for 'sexually harassing' engineering student in Karnataka

A lecturer of a reputed college was booked on charges of sexually harassing a student in Karnataka's Mysuru district, police said on Sunday.

The case has been registered at the Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru city.

The police have filed an FIR under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused lecturer has been identified as Bharat Bhargava.

In her complaint, the victim said the accused attempted to lure her, promising good marks in exams and assuring her of help in securing a good job.

The victim stated in her complaint that the lecturer made some objectionable comments.

She further alleged that when she complained about his inappropriate behaviour, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

He allegedly blackmailed her, saying that if she did not listen to him, he would ensure that she failed in the exam. The student has demanded strict action against the accused.

In October, a professor at a private college in Bengaluru was arrested on charges of sexual harassment after he allegedly took a student home under a false pretext and made inappropriate advances.

A retired professor from Bengaluru University was booked and arrested for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing, and extorting a woman.

The police later released the accused on station bail.

The professor was arrested after he took the student home and asked her to break up with her boyfriend.

The Bengaluru police said the professor invited her for lunch, falsely claiming his family would be present.

In July, two lecturers attached to Moodabidri College, Narendra (Physics) and Sandeep (Biology), along with their friend Anoop, were arrested for allegedly blackmailing and repeatedly sexually assaulting a student.

The victim's parents approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission, which directed the police to register a case. The accused reportedly used compromising photos and videos to threaten the victim into silence.

(With inputs from IANS)