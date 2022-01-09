Police in Bihar's Madhepura district have registered an FIR against an elderly person for taking 12 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The FIR was registered on the written complaint given by the in-charge of a orimary health centre in Puraini under IPC sections 419, 420 and 188.

Confirming the development, Madhepura SP Rajesh Kumar said: "The elderly person named Brahma Dev Mandal is facing charges of cheating. He has taken vaccines from February 13, 2021 to January 4, 2022 using different identity proofs. Mandal also violated Covid guidelines."

Abdul Salam, the civil surgeon of Madhepura said: "We have constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter. After the report, we will inform the Health Ministry about it."

Saying that it was not a mistake on his part, Mandal, a native of ward number 8 of Aurai locality in Madhepura, claimed that it was negligence of the state's health department.

"As the vaccine is useful to fight Covid-19 as well as to improve my immunity to fight against other diseases, I did not make any mistake or wrongful intent by taking 12 doses," Mandal said.

"How the health department administered 12 doses is a negligence on their part. The officials of the department are trying to hide their own failure and blaming me."