Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal were blessed with a baby girl in April this year. It was not just Aamir's presence at the baby girl's namkaran ceremony that surprised everyone, but also him picking out a name for her that left everyone wondering how the equation formed. Vishnu revealed that he and Aamir first met professionally and soon developed a strong bond.

How the friendship started?

Vishnu revealed that it was in 2023 that Aamir sought Vishal's help for finding a homestay for his mother, who was unwell and receiving treatment in Chennai. He revealed that they wanted a homestay for her for 2-3 months, and he arranged it for them. It was from there that the friendship started.

"He was in production for a movie then, and they needed me to find a homestay instead of a hotel for 2-3 months so his team would find enough space to work. I remember arranging villas for them to stay, and we became friends from there," he told Hindustan Times.

How Aamir helped in Jwala's pregnancy

In another instance, Vishnu revealed that Jwala Gutta had given up on having babies, but it was Aamir who found the best IVF doctor for them. He revealed that when the badminton champion finally got pregnant, Khan made sure to take care of her like his own family. Not just this, Jwala stayed at Aamir's home during pregnancy, and his family even took care of the sportsperson for 10 months.

"Jwala was in Mumbai with his family for almost ten months, and his mom and sister took care of her personally. They treated her so well. That bond has now evolved into a close friendship. When Jwala became pregnant, I told Aamir he should be the one to name our baby, because he was the one to give us hope," he concluded.

So it doesn't come as a surprise that Jwala and Vishnu decided to let Aamir Khan pick out a name for their baby girl. Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist named the couple's child Mira.