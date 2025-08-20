Aamir Khan – Faissal Khan's cold war remains one of Bollywood's ugliest family feuds. And with Faissal Khan's latest interview, where he washed a lot of dirty linen in public, the family war has only gotten worse. Faissal, who has been away from the spotlight for years, came out to speak about his side of the story.

From emotional isolation to family pressure to hidden skeletons in the Khan closet; Faissal has shocked everyone with his claims. The 'Mela' actor said that he has cut ties with his family and accused Aamir of giving him medications forcibly and keeping him under house arrest. He has now said that not only has he cut ties with his family but also made quite some revelations. Let's take a look at some of them.

Forced to marry aunt: Faissal claimed that his family forced him to marry his mother's cousin. And when he refused, they all got angry at him.

"My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt, my mother's first cousin. I never wanted that, but from that time, they started putting pressure on me to get married," he said.

Aamir Khan's secret affair and love child: Not just that, he also declared in the press conference that Aamir Khan had an affair with British journalist Jessica Hines, with whom he has an illegitimate child. Not just that, he added that Aamir had this child when he was already married to Reena Dutta and dating Kiran Rao.

In another interview, Faissal dared Aamir Khan to prove that he is wrong about him dating Jessica and the child that was born out of wedlock.

Family decided to declare him 'mad': Faissal claimed in the press conference that when he wrote a letter exposing everyone in the family and sent it to them, the family decided to declare him 'mad.'

"When I got upset with my family, I wrote a letter. I wrote about every family member's story. Nikkhat, my elder sister, got married three times. Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. He was having an affair with Jessica Hines, and they even had an illegitimate child out of wedlock. At that time, he was living with Kiran. I wrote all this in the letter, so they became angry with me. Then everyone turned against me and said, 'Declare him mad'," he further said in the press conference.