After a week-long of hectic discussions, the National Conference and Congress finally sealed a deal for jointly contesting the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Although both parties arrived at a consensus on 85 of the total 90 seats, there would be a friendly contest on the remaining five assembly segments.

As per the agreement, the National Conference will contest 51 of the 90 available seats, while the Congress will field candidates in 32 constituencies. One seat will be allocated to the CPI-M and Panthers Party respectively.

Additionally, five seats will feature friendly contests between the two parties, and one seat each will be contested by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Panthers Party in Jammu.

The announcement of the alliance was made at a joint press conference held in Srinagar by NC President Farooq Abdullah, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and J&K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra.

Alliance against divisive forces

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah stated that the alliance aims to fight against forces that are dividing people in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal added that the alliance seeks to protect the "soul" of Jammu and Kashmir and the country from the BJP's divisive agenda.

Venugopal emphasized that the alliance will have a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) when they form the government. He also criticized the BJP for their earlier alliances with the NC and PDP, stating that they have no moral right to criticize the NC manifesto.

Venugopal claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been "cheated" by the BJP and are suffering due to their divisive agenda and policies, including unemployment. He stated that the alliance believes in unity and progress for the people.

Farooq Abdullah expressed strong support for the alliance, emphasizing its focus on combating divisive elements in the region. "We are entering into this formula to fight together and win the elections. Our primary objective is to save the people of Kashmir from those who seek to create discord and division," Abdullah stated.