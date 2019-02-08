The year 2018 was mired by a lot of mudslinging and controversies. However, the biggest of them all was the #MeToo movement which shook the entire industry to the core. The myriad of well-known names, which appeared throughout the movement, jolted the entire fan base and brought out many unexpected names forward. One such name was that of veteran actor Alok Nath.

Recently, in an interview with PTI, Madhuri Dixit spoke at length about Alok Nath and Soumick Sen's coming forward in the movement. "It is always shocking. Because you've known them and you've not known them like that. What you've known them and what you're reading is two different people. It was so shocking," said Madhuri.

Madhuri has done a number of films with Alok Nath, where he played her father-figure. Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Jamai Raja, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Dayavaan etc. Dixit's 2014 film – Gulaab Gang – which received warm applause from the audience was directed by Soumick Sen.

Madhuri Dixit is currently busy promoting her upcoming film with Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn – Total Dhamaal. After this, Madhuri would be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus – Kalank. Earlier, Sridevi had been roped in to play the part, but, post her unfortunate demise, Madhuri was approached to play the part.

Talking about filling in Sridevi's shoes, Dixit said, "What took time was to digest the whole thing that had happened. It was so shocking; I was like 'you want me to do this role?' because even they (filmmakers) were stuck. They had to go on. As a person, it was hard to deal. As an actor, you know the role, the script. It's a different matter altogether. But to accept the truth was very difficult."