And it's a wrap for this season of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. After many celebrated names and quirky celeb combos, the season finale had some surprising names for jury duties. Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Nikarika NM were a riot on the finale episode. From cracking jokes to pulling Karan Johar's legs, the four of them didn't leave anything to chance.

Ever since KWK started, there has been a lot of chatter about why we don't get to see Taapsee on the couch yet. "A lot of actors who've had critical successes over the last two years have not been called on Koffee With Karan yet. One of whom is Taapsee Pannu. Is there some sort of vetting process?" Kusha asked the host.

KJo reasons

Talking about the same, KJo revealed that he would be sad if he were to invite Taapsee and she declined his proposal to come on the show. "It's just 12 episodes. You got to look combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that, you know, when I can request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination and she declines, then I will be sad," Karan said.

Taapsee's retort

Prior to this, on being asked about why she doesn't get invited to Koffee with Karan, Taapsee had said, "I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that's not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show."