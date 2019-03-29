Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story is what Bollywood movies are made of. Their success, fame, money nothing manages to overshadow the love the duo has for one-another. Both, Ranbir and Alia have been through their fair share of relationships and flings and it seems, the duo has found each other for life now.

While Ranbir was once dating Deepika Padukone and then was also in a live-in with Katrina Kaif, it seems, finally he has found his soulmate in Alia Bhatt. Alia, on the other hand, was dating Sidharth Malhotra before she fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and her relationship recently, Alia Bhatt said that she feels she is walking on clouds and stars right now. She stressed on the fact that they don't consider it as a relationship but as a friendship. "I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I'm walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we're two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now," Alia said while talking to Filmfare.

Talking about Ranbir's past relationships, Alia had a rather funny reply. She said, "Aur main thodi kam hoon? He's not difficult. He's a gem."

While both the families are often spotted and clicked enjoying quality time with Alia and Ranbir, Soni Razdan recently opened up about their relationship. Speaking to BollywoodLife.com, Soni said, "It's her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I'll always support her but I don't think I should discuss this you know. It's not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I'm just happy if she is happy."

The duo's first film together - Brahmastra - would release in December this year.