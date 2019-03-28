Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are breaking new grounds every day, through their films and through their commitment towards their work. In personal life, the duo has been giving us major relationship goals ever since they proclaimed their love for each other to the world.

Rumours of the two planning on getting engaged has been doing the rounds for a while now. And the latest we hear is that the two might make it official by the end of the year, once their first film together – Brahmastra – releases.

While both the families are often spotted and clicked enjoying quality time with Alia and Ranbir, Soni Razdan recently opened up about their relationship. Speaking to BollywoodLife.com, Soni said, "It's her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I'll always support her but I don't think I should discuss this you know. It's not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I'm just happy if she is happy."

Earlier Mahesh Bhatt had also spoken to The Telegraph about Ranbir-Alia's relationship and had said, "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. Its life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

Well, since the approval is there from both sides of the families, we just hope to see the two make it official soon!