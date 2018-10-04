The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that it will start the final round of hearing from February 18 to decide India's appeal against the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, which accuses Jadhav of being an Indian spy.

A Pakistan military court sentenced the 47-year-old Jadhav, a retired officer of the Indian Navy, to death on charges of spying in April 2017.

In response, India moved the ICJ a month later appealing the verdict. The world court admitted India's appeal and put a hold on the execution of the sentence pending the final verdict.

India and Pakistan have already submitted to the court their detailed pleas and responses.

India had reacted sharply to the sentencing, telling ICJ that Pakistan had violated provisions of the Vienna Consular Relations, 1963, in Jadhav's case.

On its part, Pakistan claimed that Jadav was arrested from Balochistan on March 03, 2016 after he entered the country illegally from Iran to carry out spying and other subversive activities.

India has rejected this contention saying that Jadhav was running a business at Chabahar port in Iran from where he was kidnapped by agents of Pakistan's inter-services intelligence (ISI).

Arguing before the ICJ, India has accused Pakistan of denying consular access to Jadhav, which is in contravention of Geneva conventions, adding that the convention doesn't mention that access can be barred for an individual caught indulging in espionage activities.