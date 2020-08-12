Marathi and Bollywood filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has been reportedly hospitalized in Hyderabad. His condition is said to be critical, as per a report.

The filmmaker was suffering from cirrhosis of liver in the past which has relapsed now. He is being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad and his condition is critical, according to a report by India Today.

The 50-year old filmmaker started his directorial career with Marathi film Dombivali Fast. The film earned him a lot of appreciation after which he remade the movie in Tamil titled Evano Oruvan with Madhavan in the lead.

He has directed eight movies till date of which Mumbai Meri Jaan, which was based on 2006 Mumbai Bombings, and Drishyam remain his popular works.

He also acted in movie after donning grease paint for the first time with Bollywood flick Hava Aney Dey. He was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwani's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He was busy with Darbadaar which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022.