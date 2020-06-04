Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee has passed away on Thursday, 4 June. He was suffering from age-related ailments. He was aged 90.

Ashoke Pandit, President of Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors' Association, announced the news of Basu Chatterjee's death on Twitter. He wrote, "@ashokepandit I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It's a great loss to the industry.

Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee."

Three years later, he made his debut with Sara Akash, Piya Ka Ghar, Us Paar, Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Swami, Khatta Meetha, Priyatama, Chakravyuha, Jeena Yahan, Baton Baton Mein, Apne Paraye), Shaukeen and Ek Ruka Hua Faisla.

Most of his movies were successful at the box office. Rajesh Khanna's Chakravyuha and Amitabh Bachchan's Manzil were the only two movies which were considered flop movies.

He worked with allmost all the big names of his times that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinod Mehra, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Rati Agnihotri, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Apart from Hindi movies, he had also directed Bengali films like Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.He also had directed TV Series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan.

His daughter Rupali Guha is a filmmaker.