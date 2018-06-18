Kollywood audience were in surprise when they realised that not many from Tamil films were attending the Jio 65th Filmfare Awards. Except for the handful of celebrities, no A-list actor turned up to the function which was held in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 16.

Now, it has been revealed that the Kollywood celebs boycotted the event on the advice of Nadigar Sangam. A report on The News Minute claims that the organisers failed to pay donation neither for the actors' guild nor for the Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC).

"In the past, there have been several film-related functions, award ceremonies, dance programmes and television programmes in which actors have participated and many have performed in such functions. However, in recent times, such functions have taken a commercial twist, and are conducted as a means to generate huge revenues for such organising entities," the website quotes the Nadigar Sangam as saying.

Hence, the actors' guild had taken a decision that the artistes should participate only if they are paid or the organisers contribute funds to the Nadigar Sangam or the TFPC.

The association has conveyed its stand, but the organisers refused to meet its demand. As a result, the leading names that include Trisha Krishnan, Nayanthara, Karthi and many others, who were supposed to attend the event, boycotted Filmfare this year.

Usually, the organisers of such events pay anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, the website adds.

It has to be noted that Filmfare Awards was instituted decades ago when the revenue from the satellite rights was never in the play.

Nonetheless, Sneha with her husband Prasanna, Aditi Balan, Madhavan, Sridevi Vijayakumar, Preetha Hari, Surbhi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Ritika Singh, Regina Cassandra, Dhivyadarshini, Ma Ka Pa Anand and many others were spotted at the event.