The organizers of 66th Filmfare Awards (South) have announced the 2019's winners list of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films at a recent event held in the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 21.
Young actors Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra hosted a starry night of the 66th Filmfare Awards (South) 2019. Rakul Preet Singh and many other glamorous actresses gave exciting performances and emotional moments to the people who attended the award ceremony, as many celebs walked away with the prestigious Black Lady for their brilliant works in various movies.
Rangasthalam, 96, Mahanati, Pariyerum Perumal, Sudani From Nigeria, KGF, Joseph, Theevandi and Nathicharami have bagged the maximum number of the coveted black lady in 2019. We bring you the 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019's winners list of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Scroll down to see the list.
Here is the complete winners list of Filmfare Awards South 2019:
|No
|Award
|Telugu
|Tamil
|Malayalam
|Kannada
|1
|Best Film
|Mahanati
|Pariyerum Perumal
|Sudani From Nigeria
|KGF
|2
|Best Director
|Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)
|Ram Kumar (Ratsasan)
|Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee.Ma.Yau.)
|Mansore (Nathicharami)
|3
|Best Actor
|Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)
|Dhanush (Vada Chennai)
Vijay Sethupathi (96)
|Joju George (Joseph)
|Yash (KGF)
|4
|Best Actress
|Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)
|Trisha ('96)
|Manju Warrier (Aami)
|Manvitha Kamath (Tagaru)
|5
|Best Actor (Critics)
|Dulquer Salmaan (Mahanati)
|Arvind Swami (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam)
|Soubin Shahir (Sudani From Nigeria)
|Sathish Ninasam (Ayogya)
|6
|Best Actress (Critics)
|Rashmika Mandanna (Geetha Govindam)
|Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa)
|Nimisha Sajayan (Eeda)
|Sruthi Hariharan (Nathicharami)
|7
|Best Supporting Actor
|Jagapati Babu (Aravinda Sametha)
|Satyaraj (Kanaa)
|Vinayakan (Ee.Ma.Yau)
|Dhananjay (Tagaru)
|8
|Best Supporting Actress
|Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)
|Saranya Ponvannan (Kolamavu Kokila)
|Savithri Sreedharan (Sudani From Nigeria)
|Sharanya (Nathicharami)
|9
|Best Music Album
|Devi Sri Prasad (Rangasthalam)
|Govind Vasantha ('96)
|Kailas Menon (Theevandi)
|Vasuki Vaibhav (Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai)
|10
|Best Lyrics
|Chandrabose (Yentha Sakkagunnaave) Rangasthalam
|Karthik Netha (Kaathalae Kaathalae - '96)
|B.K. Harinarayanan- Jeevamshamayi (Theevandi)
|Dr H S Venkatesh Murthy -- Sakkareya Paakadali (Hasiru Ribbon)
|11
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Sid Sriram (Inkem Inkem) Geetha Govindam
|Sid Sriram (Hey Penne- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal)
|Vijay Yesudas– Poomuthole (Joseph)
|Sanjith Hegde -- Shaakuntle Sikkalu (Naduve Antaravirali)
|12
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Shreya Ghoshal (Mandaraa Mandaraa) Bhaagamathie
|Chinmayi (Kaathalae Kaathalae - '96)
|Anne Amie – Aararo (Koode)
|Bindhumalini – Bhaavalokada (Nathicharami)
|13
|Best Cinematographer
|R Ratnavelu (Rangasthalam)
|---
|---
|---
|14
|Best Choreography
|Prabhu Deva, Jani (Rowdy Baby- Maari 2)
|15
|Life Time Achievement
|Hariharan
|16
|Best Debut (Female)
|Raiza Wilson (- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal) (Tamil)
|Saniya Iyyapan (Queen) (Malayalam)