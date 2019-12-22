Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has topped the winners' list of 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019, by bagging five coveted awards, while Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati landed in the second place with four honours to its credit.

The 66th Filmfare Awards South was recently held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Many celebs from the Telugu film industry attended the ceremony to celebrate the best talents of 2018. The winners were honoured with various awards amidst some entertainment programs at the glitz and glamour function.

Mahanati was given the best film award, while Nag Ashwin walked away with the best director award for his work. Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh won the best actor and actress awards for their performances in Rangasthalam and Mahanati, respectively. Rashmika Mandanna bagged the Best Actress (Critics) for her acting in Vijay Devarakonda's blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam.

Here is the Telugu winners list of Filmfare Awards South 2019:

No Award Winner Movie 1 Best Film Mahanati --- 2 Best Director Nag Ashwin Mahanati 3 Best Actor In A Leading Role Ram Charan Rangasthalam 4 Best Actress In A Leading Role Keerthy Suresh Mahanati 5 Best Actor (Critics) Dulquer Salmaan Mahanati 6 Best Actress (Critics) Rashmika Mandanna Geetha Govindam 7 Best Actor In A Supporting Role Jagapati Babu Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava 8 Best Actress In A Supporting Role Anasuya Bharadwaj Rangasthalam 9 Best Music Album Devi Sri Prasad Rangasthalam 10 Best Lyrics Chandrabose (Yentha Sakkagunnaave) Rangasthalam 11 Best Playback Singer (Male) Sid Sriram (Inkem Inkem) Geetha Govindam 12 Best Playback Singer (Female) Shreya Ghoshal (Mandaraa Mandaraa) Bhaagamathie 13 Best Cinematographer R Ratnavelu Rangasthalam

Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra hosted the Filmfare Awards (South) 2019. Some popular actresses like Rakul Preet Singh set the stage on fire with their dance performances on this occasion. Mehreen Pirzada, Shruti Haasan, Allu Aravind were among the top Telugu celebs, who were present at the award ceremony.