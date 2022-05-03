Despite three of her movies failing to set the box office on fire, Pooja Hegde has continued to remain a most sought-after actress with a couple of biggies in her hands. In 2021, her much-anticipated Most Eligible Actor starring Akhil Akkineni could not create magic.

3 Flops in a Row

However, there were huge expectations riding on her three big movies – Prabhas-starrer pan-India film Radhe Shyam, Vijay's Tamil movie Beast and Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Unfortunately, the three movies could not keep the cash registers ringing although her performance was hailed.

Even after the three setbacks, Pooja Hegde continues to remain in demand actress. Filmmakers across the country are approaching her with new offers.

Pooja Hegde's Upcoming Movies

At this stage, Pooja Hegde has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty. She has paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will hit the screens on 15 July. She will be playing the female lead in Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' forthcoming flick which is presently referred to as SSMB28.This is her second movie with the Tollywood Prince after Maharshi.

The Mumbai-based actress has been signed for Pawan Kalyan's next film Bhavadheeyudu Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. However, the makers are yet to announce that she has been roped in to romance the Tollywood's Power Star in the movie.

She has also done a special song in F3: Fun and Frustration which is scheduled for release on May 27.

These big projects clearly tell that she has retained her demand in the market. Her latest movie Acharya has failed miserably at the box office while her Beast only did well in its home territory in Tamil Nadu.

Radhe Shyam did below-average business.