Chiranjeevi's Acharya has largely opened to negative reviews and the collection of the film is reportedly not up to the expectations. Yet the Telugu movie has minted over Rs 75-crore at the worldwide box office in the opening weekend.

Three years after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi made his comeback with Acharya which hit the screens on April 29. Owing to positive pre-release talks, the film was released to huge expectations and advance booking of tickets had met with good response.

This translated into a good business as Acharya minted Rs 52.8 crore at the worldwide box office on day one. In Andhra and Telangana, the movie grossed Rs 40.6 crore with a distributor's share of Rs 28.1 crore.

In the next two days, the collection saw a big dip, yet it has managed to collect over Rs 75-crore, claim early estimates. It has to be seen how the film performs in the days to come as it has to cross over Rs 225 crore in order to get 'hit' status at the box office.

Acharya is released in over 2,000 screens worldwide on Friday, April 29. It has seen the light of day in over 355 screens in Nizam region, 520+ in Andhra and 260+ in Ceeded. Chiranjeevi-starrer is released in a total of 1150+ screens in the two Telugu-speaking states. Around 200+ screens from Karnataka and the rest of India. The film has been released in 650+ screens in overseas.

Meanwhile, Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has done well in the Andhra and Telangana box office. It has turned out to be the second biggest in the Telugu-speaking states in 2022 after SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Now, all eyes are on Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.