Three years after the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi is back with a bang with Acharya which has hit the screens on Friday, April 29. He has teamed up with Koratala Siva, who has movies like Mirchi with Prabhas, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu and Janatha Garage with Junior NTR to his credit.

Acharya is being funded by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan on their home banner of Konidela Production. The movie has Pooja Hegde doing the female lead with Charan himself enacting an important character.

Sonu Sood, Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Nassar, Ajay, Tanikella Bharani and others are in the supporting roles. Mahesh Babu is the narrator for the film in which Regina Cassandra has done a special number. The movie has Mani Sharma's music, Tirru's cinematography and Naveen Nooli's editing.

Story:

A naxal comrade steps into a corrupt temple town and restores the town's true identity of being a serene town under the guidance of an able ancient clan.

Hype:

The movie has piqued a lot of interest with its impressive trailer and promos. With the Mega Star playing the lead role and acting alongside his son Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, the audience is eagerly looking forward to the film.

Acharya will have its premieres at foreign countries on Thursday evening (Friday in India).Will it live up to the expectations? Check out from the viewers' response:

Shiva Reddy: #Acharya Aa BGM endira Mani

35 minutes into the movie and it feels like a outdated 90s movie so far. Doesn't even feel like a kortala movie #Acharya

Neeraj Kumar On Duty : #Acharya 1st half as of now

Lahe Lahe Boss grace

Vishnu Vardhan: #Acharya #Avatar2 Sorry Guys Acharya 1st Half Chala bagundi Anta , I'm sorry no fake reviews please , just got reviewed 1st half Super and Duper, Megastar Rocks_ Mi Generations lo ninu Kote vadu ledu Chiru Anna❤️❤️ Review 1st half (4.5/5)