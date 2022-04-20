Ram Charan, who broke into the pan-India scene with his outstanding performance in Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR,' is now hard at work promoting his upcoming release 'Acharya,' in which he co-stars with his father.

Ram Charan and 'Acharya' director Koratala Siva are seen promoting the upcoming commercial drama in a candid interview with the media.

Ram Charan admitted that it was difficult for him to maintain his confidence while filming alongside the 'Megastar.'

Shooting for the song Bhale Bhale Banjara:

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will be seen shaking their legs in a song called 'Bhale Bhale Banjara.' The video song for the same was released recently, hinting at what the creators of 'Acharya' have kept hidden from the audience.

"My grandmother and mother were on sets when we shot a few dance sequences. They were both watching dad and me perform as an unofficial competition began between them. My father's mother desired for her son to dominate me, whereas my mother desired for me to dominate dad," Ram Charan laughed as he stated this.

Ram Charan also shared some memorable moments from the sets of Acharya. He stated that he and his father wanted to cherish every moment they spent together because they didn't know if they would ever be able to relive them.

Ram Charan would get quite emotional at times, as he shared some really precious moments with his father, Chiranjeevi.

Acharya release details:

'Acharya,' directed by Koratala Siva, is billed as a commercial drama starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi as comrades. Kajal Aggarwal will play the female lead opposite Ram Charan, while Pooja Hegde will play Ram Charan's love interest.

Manisharma composed the music for Acharya, and the release date has been set for April 29.