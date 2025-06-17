Amid families waiting for DNA samples to confirm their deceased ones in the Air India plane crash, another name has been added to the list. Film director Mahesh Jirawala has gone missing ever since the time of the crash. There has been no trace of Mahesh Jirawala since June 12, 2025. His phone is switched off and the last traced location was just 700 metres away from the plane crash site.

The family is devastated and fearing the worst. They have given his DNA samples to be matched with the bodies retrieved from the accident site. "My husband called me at 1.14 pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police were intimated, the last location of his mobile phone showed he was 700 metres away from the crash site," she told news channels.

Who is Mahesh Jirawala?

Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, has been a prominent name in the Gujarati music industry. From directing music videos, albums to ads; and was quite popular in the Gujarati creative community. Mahesh was the founder and CEO of Mahesh Jirawala Productions, under which he aimed at making content and visually rich projects.

Mahesh's wife revealed that he had gone to Law Gardens to meet someone. "His scooter and mobile phone are still missing," his wife told PTI. "And the last location we were able to trace was not a route he would ever take to return home. None of it makes sense," she said. His disappearance and the circumstances hinting at him losing his life in the crash has shocked the whole Gujarati film fraternity.