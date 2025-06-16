Raveena Tandon took an Air India flight a few days after the crash and shared a powerful message. Raveena took to social media to share pictures from within an Air India plane and said that she could feel the sadness in the eyes of the crew. She mentioned how the passengers were silent and there was an unspoken grief in the air.

Raveena's post

"New Beginnings ... to rise and fly again against all odds ... to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence," the 'Mohra' actress wrote.

Raveena further prayed for those who lost their lives and empathised with the families that lost their loved ones. "Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind," she added.

Celebs react

The crash of the Air India flight AI-171 that had 240 passengers onboard left the whole nation shocked and heart-broken. "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers for the victims, their families and all affected,"

Shah Rukh Khan wrote. "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," Akshay Kumar wrote.

"Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time," Sunny Deol posted.