Fillers or filters: Katrina Kaif drops romantic pic with Vicky Kaushal; netizens find unusual shadow above her lips [reactions]

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary. The couple wished each other on social media and dropped unseen pictures from their archives on the occasion of the anniversary.

While Vicky dropped a goofy video on his social media. Katrina dropped a romantic picture. are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding anniversary

On December 9, 2023, Vicky posted a small clip of himself and Katrina inside a flight to wish her on social media. In the video, Vicky was seated next to his wife and Katrina was seen rolling her arms and then doing some funny boxing moves.

And on the same day, just before the day ended, Katrina dropped a beautiful picture and flashed her radiant smile. In the snap, Katrina looked beautiful in her no-makeup look as she wore a white printed dress. Vicky Kaushal wore a white T-shirt with a cap.

As soon as Katrina dropped the picture on social media, fans and celebs wished the couple on their wedding anniversary. However, a section of netizens claimed that Katrina might have got her fillers dissolved. Her face looks natural.

It has been widely reported earlier that Katrina went under the knife and opted for lip enahncemnt surgery. Her face and lips have always looked different in the pictures and videos.

And now the latest picture has once again raised eyebrows.

Take a look

A user mentioned, "Katrina in Tiger3 looks like a different actress. Now she looks back to the original.."

Another mentioned, "She clearly still has lip fillers. Hence the shadow above her upper lip. She does look nicer though in her more natural element."

The third user argued, "No, she hasn't gotten anything dissolved. So basically when you get them done and they're fresh, your face tends to look more swollen than normal. And gradually the fillers settle. If they dissolved or she had gotten them dissolved, you'd see normal wrinkles like us normal people do. So yes, the fillers are not dissolved, they've just settled. Which they are supposed to do. With time!"

Katrina celebrates Kay beauty

Meanwhile, Katrina also celebrated her beauty brand's social media page reaching a million followers.

She celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake.

In last week's Koffee With Karan's episode, Karan Johar had invited Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the couch. Wherein Vicky spoke about his martial life in detail.

In the 'Koffee Shots' segment, Karan asked if any of them had figured out how to get their partners to do what they wanted. Vicky said, "See, Katrina is the perfect candidate for reverse psychology. If I want her to agree to what I want, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and she's like, 'But, I see the point in what you're saying', and then she comes around."

Vicky also spoke about giving silent treatment to Katrina

Karan then asked if they give the silent treatment to their spouses. Vicky took the coffee shot. He said, "For us, disagreement starts with a silent treatment."

Vicky shared a secret about Katrina – a code she uses when she wants to leave a boring party early. According to the actor, she discreetly squeezes his hand, and he understands it's time to go.

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' along with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Katrina was recently seen in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and will be next seen in 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi.