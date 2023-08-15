Under the direction of Siddharth Anand and featuring the talents of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' is scheduled for its grand debut on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024.

With an escalating blend of suspense and anticipation, India's film landscape eagerly anticipates the arrival of 'Fighter,' a groundbreaking foray into aerial action for the nation. As the sun rises on Independence Day, 'Fighter' takes flight, revealing its inaugural motion poster, aptly named 'Spirit of Fighter.' This thoughtfully choreographed teaser resonates with the essence of patriotism, aligning seamlessly with the nation's collective sentiments during this commemorative time.

Following an already captivating title poster that fired up the audience's imagination, the creators have now unleashed the film's initial motion poster, showcasing the lead cast, timed perfectly with the momentous occasion of August 15th - Independence Day. This poster promises an abundance of action, excitement, and adventure, while evoking profound patriotic values and emotions. Notably, the motion poster features a fresh rendition of 'Vande Mataram,' a track that is bound to stir the hearts of every Indian.

'Fighter' is meticulously designed for the grandeur of the cinematic experience on the Big Screen. It has been filmed across various authentic locations, employing cutting-edge cinematic technology to achieve an unprecedented visual spectacle for global audiences. The ensemble of superstars - Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor - marks their first collective appearance, as director Siddharth Anand raises the stakes following the immense success of 'WAR' and 'Pathan.' This film truly exemplifies the convergence of top-tier talent, innovative technology, and masterful storytelling.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter,' helmed by Siddharth Anand, features the exceptional trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is poised to grace cinema screens on January 25th, 2024.