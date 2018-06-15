Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma seems to be spending time off the field in the best possible way. The Mumbai Indians opener is now making football fans in India jealous. Sharma has been getting a live experience of the global football extravaganza at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After holidaying in the United States with wife Ritika Sajdeh, the cricketer has traveled to Moscow to get a taste of the football fever. The big-hitting opener took to social media to share photos and video from his ongoing trip.

A self-confessed football fan, Sharma had his fanboy moment as he had met Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at a promotional event in the Russian capital. He took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself with the Portuguese tactician and captioned it: With the man himself! #JoseMourinho."

The 31-year-old also posed for the shutterbugs during a party hosted by a Swiss luxury watchmaker, which is the official timekeeper of the ongoing 21st edition of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Sharma, who has revealed in the past that he was a long-time Real Madrid fan, extended his support to Spain for the world cup this year. He had also received the official home jersey of La Roja last year.

Just received my Spain 2018 FIFA World Cup Home jersey. La Roja are going to blast their way to the World Cup! HERETOCREATE @SEFutbol pic.twitter.com/KdwI2dSGwK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 14, 2017

The cricketer, who had an under-par Indian Premier League campaign with the Mumbai Indians, was not picked for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan that started on June 14 in Bengaluru. Though he will be joining the Indian team for their limited-overs tour of England and Ireland, starting June 27 in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Sharma has been busy sharing stories on his Instagram account, in which he is seen enjoying the vibrant celebrations in Moscow. The Indian cricketer also shared a video of the widely televised opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium.