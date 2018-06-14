Hello and welcome to the live updates of the opening ceremony of Fifa World Cup 2018 from the 80,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium in Russia.
The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the tournament between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Will Smith and Nicky Jam to perform official World Cup song
By this time, you would have head the official World Cup 2018 song, "Live it Up". If not, you will be able to listen to it as Hollywood star Will Smith and Nicky Jam are going to perform live in Moscow.
Robbie Williams not to perform 'Party Like A Russian'
British pop star Robbie Williams, who will be headlining the opening ceremony has confirmed he will not perform his 2016 hit song "Party Like A Russian".
Speaking after a rehearsal for the show, he said he will instead perform "a medley, a smorgasbord of my greatest hits", according to Reuters.
Pro-Kremlin media outlets were critical had been critical of the song, which was seemingly seen as a dig at Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Fifa World Cup 2018 to kickstart with star-studded curtain raiser
The curtain raiser of the quadrennial football spectacle, to be played between June 14 and July 15, features some of the biggest names from the music and entertainment industry, including pop star Robbie Williams and Hollywood actor Will Smith.
Brazil's two-time World Cup champion Ronaldo will also be sharing the stage with Williams and popular Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be attending the ceremony along with several foreign leaders and officials.