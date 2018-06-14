Welcome to the live updates of the Fifa World Cup 2018 opening match between Saudi Arabia and Russia from Moscow.
The tournament opener will be preceded by a star-studded opening ceremony that began. Live updates and highlights of the extravaganza here.
Live Update
Yuri Gazinsky's header gives Russia the lead
12 Mins: Yuri Gazinsky creates history, becomes the first goal-scorer of Fifa World Cup 2018 as he puts Russia ahead as early as in the 12th minute of the match.
Russia were beginning to put pressure on the Saudi Arabian defence by consistently putting long balls. Three corners were won inside the first 10 minutes.
Russia, Saudi Arabia struggle for rythm
We have had five minutes of action so far. No team has been able to control proceedings. Russia won the first free kick and corner of the tournament but they were able to test the Saudi Arabian defence with them.
Russia vs Saudi Arabia - Confirmed line-ups
Okay, here we are witnessing the moment we were waiting for so long. The national anthem of the teams was played after Russian president Vladimir Putin and Fifa president Gianni Infantino made short speeches.
The crowd at the 80,000-seater stadium is buzzing. Meanwhile, here in the confirmed line-ups of the two teams.
The teams for #RUSKSA are in... ?#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rjPSQQWUQ5— FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
Two of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament to start the campaign
Two of the lowest-ranked teams, Russia (70) and Saudi Arabia (67), will play the tournament-opening Group A match at the 80,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Definitely not a glamorous tie to kick-off proceedings at the 21st edition of the World Cup but the hosts will not complain if they can sneak a win on Thursday.
Two of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament to start the campaign
Two of the lowest-ranked teams, Russia (70) and Saudi Arabia (67), will play the tournament-opening Group A match at the 80,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Definitely not a glamorous tie to kick-off proceedings at the 21st edition of the World Cup but the hosts will not complain if they can sneak a win on Thursday.