Neymar and Firmino scored second-half goals as Brazil edged past Mexico in Samara on Monday, July 2 to reach the quarter-final of Fifa World Cup 2018.

Both the teams were goalless at halftime as Mexico, eliminated at this stage for the seventh successive time, made most of the early running but too often over-elaborated when in range.

Tournament favourites Brazil took a long time to get going in the face of some hard-working Mexican pressing but went closest to opening the scoring when Neymar and Gabriel Jesus both had shots blocked by keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The winners will face Belgium or Japan, who meet later on Monday, in the quarter-finals.

(More to follow...)