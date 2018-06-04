Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has come up with yet another reassuring post on social media, lessening concerns about his fitness in the lead up to the much-anticipated Fifa World Cup, starting June 14 in Russia.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday evening and posted a photo of him training at a gym with a caption: "Good feelings..."

The latest post comes days after had expressed confidence about getting fit in time after he suffered a nasty shoulder injury in the Champions League final played between Liverpool and Real Madrid last month in Kiev, Ukraine.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need," Salah had written on Twitter last month.

Football fans, especially the ones in Egypt, witnessed Salah land awkwardly on his shoulder after what seemed to be a tough challenge from Real captain Sergio Ramos as early as in the 29th minute of the much-talked-about final.

Salah was struggling to continue before he walked off the field in tears, much to the disappointment of Liverpool and their fans, who had a disappointing night as the Premier League side were handed a 3-1 defeat.

The injury news sent shockwaves in Egypt as the top scorer of the recently-concluded Premier League season was expected to lead the country's campaign at the World Cup.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had even told the press right after the Reds' defeat in Kiev that Salah had suffered a "serious, serious" injury. He added that the influential forward might even miss the World Cup campaign with Egypt.

However, Egypt Football Association had taken a more optimistic view of the situation, saying they expected Salah to recover in time for the quadrennial global football spectacle.

Notably, Egyptian government's minister of state for youth and sports, Khaled Abd Elaziz took to Facebook and insisted that Salah would be named in the country's World Cup squad.

Salah enjoyed a great run with Liverpool last season as he finished on top of the goal-scorers chart with 32 goals, two better than second-placed Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur. The former Chelsea winger played a key role in the Reds' run to the final of Champions League as well.