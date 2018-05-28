Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has alleviated concerns over his fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup, stating that he hopes to be back fit in time for the tournament. Salah went over heavily on his shoulder after a tangle of arms with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and had to be substituted in the first half after he was unable to continue.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to later acknowledge that it was a "serious injury", with the club fearful he had dislocated his shoulder, which would likely rule him out of the World Cup finals with Egypt, a damning blow to the country's hopes of going past the group stages.

The World Cup begins on 14 June, with the host nation Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the first Group A match. Egypt's first match, against Uruguay, takes place on the second day of the tournament. However, after the initial setback and following a host of tests, Salah came to Twitter to dispel talk of any setback and urged the fans to pray for him.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need," Salah wrote on Twitter.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

Meanwhile Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has taken to Twitter to fight Salah's battle, stating that the result would have been different if Salah was on the pitch. The Reds were the better side in the first 20 minutes of the game but petered off later in the half while Salah's injury all but ended their hopes.

"The toughest 24 hours of my life... That horrid sinking feeling when he went down, robbed of the final he earned and so deserved... and not knowing then whether that nightmare would extend to deprive him of his World Cup dream," Abbas said.

"Now, he's confident he'll make it, and that should do it. He doesn't act, doesn't put on a show. He goes down only when he can't physically stand. He does not give up, he fights. This is the man you love. This is your hero. This is Mohamed," he added.

The toughest 24 hours of my life... That horrid sinking feeling when he went down, robbed of the final he earned and so deserved... and not knowing then whether that nightmare would extend to deprive him of his World Cup dream... — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) May 27, 2018