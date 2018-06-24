All four teams of one of the most open groups of the ongoing Fifa World Cup — Group H will be in action on Sunday, June 24.

While Japan and Senegal, who won their first matches, meet in Ekaterinburg, favourites Poland and Colombia, who were stunned in their tournament openers, will battle it out in Kazan.

When do the matches start and how to watch them online

The first Group H match of the day — Japan vs Senegal will start at 8 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST and 4 pm BST.

Poland and Colombia will kickstart the second tie of the group from 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the matches. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Japan vs Senegal: What to expect

Japan and Senegal head into the tie with an opportunity to book a place in the last-16 of the tournament.

The Blue Samurai's are coming off a historic win over Colombia as they became the first Asian country to beat a South American opponent at the World Cup. They were helped by Carlos Sanchez's sending off as early as in the third minute.

Japan took advantage of the 10-men Colombia as Shinji Kagawa (from the spot) and Yuya Osako helped them stun Colombia and take three full points.

On the other hand, Senegal also pulled off a shock win over Poland in their tournament opener last week. An own goal and a defensive error saw Robert Lewandowski-led team sink to a defeat.

However, Senegal impressed with their pace and their solidity at the back. Aliou Cisse's men were well-organised and kept the dangerous Polish forward line at bay until Grzegorz Krychowiak pulled one back in the 87th minute.

Senegal will fancy their chances against Japan, who had the luxury of playing against 10 men for most of their game against Colombia. Captain Sadio Mane will be hoping to have a greater impact as knockout-stage berth is up for the taking.

Predicted line-ups

Japan: Kawashima; Sakai, Yoshida, Shoji, Nagamoto; Hasebe, Shibasaki; Haraguchi, Kagawa, Inui, Osako.

Senegal: Ndiaye; Wague, Koulibaly, Sane, Sabaly; Mane, Ndiaye, Gana, Ismaila; Diouf, Niang

Colombia vs Poland: What to expect

They were considered favourites to progress from the group but after shock defeats, both teams are in desperate situation.

Lewandowski, who was in fine form during the qualifying campaign, will be hoping to lead from the front as Poland face a must-win situation in Kazan. The Bayern Munich striker will have to step up if his men are going to face an early exit.

On the other hand, Colombia will be hoping Radamel Falcao and a fit-again James Rodriguez deliver for them in what seems to be a must-win match.

Predicted line-ups

Colombia: Ospina; Arias, Zapata, Murillo, Mojica; Aguilar, Barrios; Cuadrado, James, Muriel; Falcao.

Poland: Szczesny; Glik, Pazdan, Piszczek; Rybus, Goralski, Krychowiak, Bereszyniski; Grosicki, Zielinski, Lewandowski .

