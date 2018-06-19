After stunning quite a few with their run to quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago, Colombia are gearing up for their opening game at Russia World Cup 2018.

The Los Cafeteros will be open their campaign in Group H against Asian powerhouses Japan at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk on Tuesday, June 19.

Meanwhile, Poland, banking on their Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, open their campaign in a tricky encounter against Senegal in Moscow later today.

Here are some interesting tidbits about the South American dark-horses and the Polish side, who will be hoping to join the former from the group into the knockout stages.

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez turned fortunes for his nation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, he not only bagged the golden boot scoring six goals but also helped his nation reach the last eight for the first time in their history. His stunning volley against Uruguay was named the goal of the tournament helping him to win the FIFA Puskas award 2014 as well. He was 22 years old at that time. Colombia, fondly known as Los Cafeteros, have had a peculiar stat attached to them. In their last 18 games, they have never managed to keep the scoresheet clean. There have been no goalless draws for the South Americans. Former Colombian custodian, Faryd Mondragón, has an interesting record to his name. The gap between his first and last World Cup appearance i.e. 16 years has been the longest by any player as he played in 1998 and then in 2014. In 1962 World Cup Chile, Colombia made the biggest comeback in the history of World Cup, when they drew against the Soviet Union with a 4-4 scoreline after trailing by 4-1. Colombia's second goal was scored by Marcos Tulio Coll Tesillo, also known as El Olimpico, as he scored a goal from the corner kick, till now the only Olympic goal in the history of the competition.

Poland