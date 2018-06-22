Lionel Messi-led Argentina witnessed one of the lowest points of their World Cup history when they suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat to Croatia in a Group D tie on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod.

The result left the Albiceleste on the brink of an early elimination as they are reeling at the third spot of the four-team table with just one point from three matches.

With qualification hanging by a thread, Argentina players are upset with coach Jorge Sampaoli and do not want him to tactically command the team in their must-win tie against Nigeria on June 26, ESPN says quoting a report from TyC Sports.

Messi and company came together for a meeting at dawn and unanimously wanted Sampaoli to step down. Jorge Burruchaga, the general manager of the Albiceleste, is likely to take charge for the all-important final Group D tie, according to the report.

If Sergio Aguero's post-match outburst at Sampaoli was anything to go by, there is an uncomfortable situation brewing up at the Argentine camp in Russia.

The Manchester City striker, who was replaced as early as in the 54th minute after a poor show, took a jibe at Sampaoli's post-match assessment.

"Let him say what he wants," Aguero had said in the mixed zone at Nizhny Novgorod, according to FourFourTwo.

"I feel anger and sadness Although there is still a chance. Now we depend on others but there is still hope, a miracle. We have to wait and try to beat Nigeria."

This is a developing story...