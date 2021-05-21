The 2022 FIFA under-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to 30, 2022, football's global governing body said. India was set to host the 2021 u-17 Women's World Cup before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Cup was originally to be played between November 2 and 21, 2020, before being postponed to 2021. It was to be staged from February 17-March 7.

"The announcement of the dates for U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 marks a fresh beginning for the tournament. The LOC (Local Organising Committee) is carrying on the work that had already begun with the previous edition. As the Covid-19 situation improves, we look forward to restarting all the legacy activities that have been planned, and to the growth of women's football through this tournament," said All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das.

This global event will be the second FIFA tournament to be hosted by India after the FIFA under-17 World Cup in 2017, which broke the record for being the most attended youth World Cup in FIFA's history.