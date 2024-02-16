With back-to-back biggies under his kitty, Ranveer Singh is the man of the moment now. Ranveer Singh is all set to portray Shaktiman, India's beloved superhero, in a trilogy film adaptation by Sony Pictures India and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. In this ambitious project, Ranveer will embody both the titular superhero and his alter ego, Pandit Gangadhar, a nerdy newspaper photographer.

Shaktimaan, a beloved Indian superhero series from the late '90s, fueled childhood nostalgia for many. Mukesh Khanna's portrayal of Shaktimaan, with superhuman powers and a commitment to vanquishing evil, not only entertained but also imparted moral values. The show remains an iconic and nostalgic gem in the history of Indian television. The show was telecasted in DD National from 1997 to 2005, gaining a massive fan following.

Basil Joseph, the director of the 2021 Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, is set to lead the project with a substantial budget of 300 crores for each part. He will collaborate with Minnal Murali writers Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, alongside Durgesh Singh from the TVF series Gullak, to bring the legendary superhero to the big screen. Filming is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2025, targeting a festive weekend release in 2026.

Ranveer's Exciting Lineups

The Gully Boy actor is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. The cop universe has a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Deepika Padukone will appear as lady cop Shakti Shetty while Kareena Kapoor will reprise her role as Avni.

Currently immersed in the production of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty promises audiences a substantial cinematic experience with the director assuring that the film will be will be ten times more expansive than the original Singham. There are rumours that the plot is loosely based on Ramayan.

Following this, there has been a guessing war on social media on who's playing who from the mythological drama. From the first look poster of Ranveer aka Simmba, netizens are convinced that he will play Hanuman. The fierce first-look poster has Ranveer returning as Simmba and in the backdrop, there is an image of lord Hanuman. Ajay and Kareena are likely to appear as Ram and Sita.

Following the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer will also take the lead in the third generation of the Don series. Helmed by Farhan Akthar, there are rumours that the team has approached Priyanka Chopra to reprise her role. In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh stated he hopes to make Don his own, providing his spin and interpretation.

Recognizing the significance of taking on one of Hindi cinema's beloved franchises, Ranveer acknowledged the scepticism that came with the announcement, comparing it to instances like Daniel Craig's introduction as Bond, which also faced initial doubt. He expressed readiness for this natural part of the process.