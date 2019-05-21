The war of legal suits continues between Johnny Depp and estranged wife Amber Heard as things have taken an ugly turn. Now, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has submitted a new declaration claiming that his ex-wife used tricks to fool the jury.

In a defamation lawsuit, as obtained by E! News, Depp alleges that Amber "painted on bruises" and instead was the one who caused him "serious bodily injury." Further in his declaration, Depp has claimed that the violent incident occurred when Amber was under the influence of "prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol." His claims also state that the abuse took place on multiple occasions and that Heard used a variety of weapons including soda cans and paint cans to attack.

The document further adds that Depp suffered from physical as well as emotional abuse. One of the incidents mentioned in the defamation suit claims that Amber and one of her friends allegedly "defecated" in his bed as part of "some sort of a sick prank." Apparently, this is what pushed him off the edge and he opted to divorce her. "As a result of the years of domestic abuse I had suffered at the hands of Ms. Heard—most recently the April 21 physical attack and defecation on my bed sometime before she and her friends left the next morning—I resolved to divorce Ms. Heard," Depp explained in his document.

The new allegations by Depp contradicts his previous court filing which actually requested a dismissal of the lawsuit based on the claims made by her against him. The documents submitted by Heard to support her claim were pictures of her sporting bruises, property damage that she blamed on Depp and screenshots of text messages which describe the abuse and incidents faced. In a statement shared by her lawyer, it says, "It is regrettable that it will take a judge to finally end the persistent harassment of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp, but Ms. Heard will take whatever action is necessary to vindicate the truth."

Although Amber Heard and Johnny Depp dissolved their vehement marriage back in August 2016, they continue to wash their dirty linen n public. There are constant claims and new allegations made by both of them to make each other look like the horrible person in the relationship. Amber has received a $7 million dollar settlement from the actor.