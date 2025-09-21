As the festive season approaches, homes across India prepare for the familiar blend of tradition and togetherness — pujas, family gatherings, sweets, and late-night conversations. In today's digital age, those moments often spill over into shared entertainment: marathon movie nights, cricket matches, and binge-worthy web series that bring everyone into the same room. Riding on that very sentiment, OnePlus Pad 3 promises to be more than just a personal gadget. It's being positioned as the centerpiece of family entertainment this Diwali season.

Priced at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 52,999 for the 16GB+512GB model, the OnePlus Pad 3 is the company's boldest attempt yet to redefine what a tablet can mean for Indian households. Where earlier Android tablets were often seen as single-user devices, OnePlus is pushing the idea that the Pad 3 can seamlessly serve multiple generations under one roof — whether it's grandparents streaming devotional bhajans, children catching up on animated series, or parents finally finishing that K-drama everyone's been talking about. Even if you're taking a road trip, this tablet can be the ideal companion on long excursions.

At the heart is the Pad 3's expansive 12.1-inch 3K display. With its 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, the screen is built to handle everything from fast-paced cricket action to long movie marathons. Pair that with Dolby Atmos speakers that create a 3D-like audio experience, and the Pad 3 transforms into a portable home theatre. For families with compact living spaces or those on the move during the holidays, the device neatly replaces the need for a big TV in the drawing room.

Performance, too, has been taken up a notch. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and backed by up to 16GB RAM, the Pad 3 handles multitasking effortlessly. That means a sibling can keep browsing through YouTube while another switches to gaming, or parents can juggle OTT streaming with office calls during extended family stays. The large 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging ensures the tablet won't die in the middle of a cliffhanger episode.

If you are in the market for a new tablet, OnePlus Pad 3 caters to more than one need. It can be used as a personal productivity machine and family entertainment setup when it needs to.