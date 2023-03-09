Kriti Sanon has opened up about how things went down between her and Prabhas after Varun Dhawan made a public comment about the two of them dating. Kriti revealed that Prabhas was left rather confused about why Varun had made such a comment and kept asking her the same. Sanon revealed that she felt really bad after the whole incident.

Kriti spills the beans

Kriti and Varun were promoting their film - Bhediya - when Dhawan made a startling comment. Varun had hinted at Kriti and Prabhas dating. The Adipurush actress spilled the beans about the whole incident on BBC. "When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, 'But why?' I said I don't know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, 'I don't know, Varun's mad," she said.

Kriti's clarification

Social media had gone crazy after Varun's statement and netizens couldn't stop themselves from celebrating the union. Such was the frenzy that Kriti then had to issue a clarification. "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours."

"Huys UI had ur fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild," Varun had then re-shared the post and written.